Get carried away…

With more and more collections landing in stores every week, now's the time to start excitedly compiling those new season fashion wish lists - and on the accessories front, the spring/summer trends offer some seriously desirable bags.

Whether you're after a roomy handbag to tote around daily, or a little sparkly something for evening, here's how to arm yourself for spring...

BUY A ROUND

Neat, sweet and practical, a round crossbody bag - championed by Karen Walker and Anya Hindmarch on the catwalk - will become your new best friend for spring.

Deceptively roomy, these little wonders easily fit your daily essentials, but they also encourage you to ditch all that junk you've been carting around, which is even more on trend - decluttering is the new mindfulness, don't you know?

Matt & Nat Obe Glass Bag, £88 (www.mattandnat.com)

Anthropologie Carita Crossbody Bag, £118; Gabriele Ribbed Twist-Back Jumper, currently reduced to £61.95 from £88; Arielle Printed Midi Skirt, £198; Velvet Block Heel Pump, £138 (www.anthropologie.com)

Gerry Weber Shoulder Bag, £55 (www.gerryweber.com)

GET THE GUCCI LOOK

The bag that has 'inspired' the most high street dupes this season? That'll be Gucci's floral embroidered Dionysus.

We're not complaining though - these boxy, embellished, chain strap copycats are gorgeous for day or night.

Marc Cain Shoulder Bag, £199 (available mid-March; www.marc-cain.com)

Miss Selfridge Embroidered Cross Body Bag, £35; Cream Embroidered Floral Maxi Dress, £120; Embroidered Platform Sandals, £55 (shoes and dress in store from April; www.missselfridge.com)

LINK WITH PINK

It's THE colour of the season, but if you're still scared to fully embrace pink in all its glory, a rosy bag is a step in the right direction.

Pastel and dusty hues are your best bet, as they complement (or intentionally clash) common outerwear colours like black, grey, camel and khaki.

Jigsaw Kit Blush Drawstring Cross Body Bag, £135 (www.jigsaw-online.com)

Matt & Nat Rubicon Quartz Bag, £115 (www.mattandnat.com)

GO LARGE AND LOUD

There's a hint of it in the spring offerings, but once high summer collections hit the shops, we'll be feeling a full-on Cuban fashion invasion, with ruffles and botanical prints galore.

To accompany your hot halter dress and killer heels, you need a big, tropical tote - think raffia, tassels, beading, or all three.

White Stuff Jacqueline Tote Bag, £55 (www.whitestuff.com)

Accessorize San Pedro Parrot Tote, £39 (in store April; www.accessorize.com)

SHOW YOUR METAL

If you're investing in the 'athluxury' trend this season (and you should, it's a sharp look), a shiny bit of arm candy is what you need to complete this track-meets-tailoring combo.

Spring's metallic backpacks are particularly strong, with silver the obvious choice for pairing with sleek monochrome separates.

White Stuff Gina Tote Bag, £59.95 (www.whitestuff.com)

Jigsaw Stevie Zip Top Backpack, £195 (www.jigsaw-online.com)

GET THE LOOK

We loved Fearne Cotton's Seventies-inspired suede skirt and lurex jumper combo at the opening of her pop-up charity shop in River Island, London. Knowing Fearne the skirt is probably vintage, but Motel Rocks' purple faux suede mini is a bargainous version with bags of retro appeal.

Motel Rocks Nadia Mini Skirt, £30 (www.motelrocks.com)

BUY IT NOW

Cath Kidston's excellently named 'Love Handles' collection lets you be the handbag designer, offering three saddle bags (navy, grey and pink), £40 each, and 10 interchangeable straps, from £20. With spots, stars, roses and more, you can chop and change whenever you fancy (available from March 27; www.cathkidston.com).

FASHION FLASH

PREGNANT? GET THE SUPPORT YOU NEED...

STYLE STEAL

City stripes are a major trend this season, so you'll get plenty of mileage out of a two-piece suit. Part of Tu at Sainsbury's new Premium range, this navy pinstripe duo is just £57, and offers endless spring styling options, from dressed-down days to elegant evenings.

Premium Striped Blazer, £32, and Tapered Trousers, £25, Tu at Sainsbury's (www.sainsburys.co.uk/tuclothing)