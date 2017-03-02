Lights, camera, fashion!

Thanks to that little mix-up with a couple of envelopes at the Oscars, awards season 2017 is destined to be remembered for all the wrong reasons (well, one very awkward reason).

Which is a shame, because we all know what these gong-giving ceremonies are really about: the FASHION, of course.

And, boy, did they deliver.

From Hollywood's most star-studded nights, to Blighty's own Brits and Baftas, we've been gifted enough occasionwear inspiration to keep us going through wedding season and beyond.

These are the big five trends that ruled on the red carpet...

BLOOMING MARVELOUS

We lost count of how many stars opted for floral frocks at the Baftas, from Naomie Harris's embellished tulle to the Duchess of Cambridge's gorgeous black, off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown.

Textured florals were particularly popular - at the Golden Globes, Lily Collins' pale pink confection looked stunning against her porcelain skin, expertly accessorised with a deep red matte lip.

Adriana Papell One Shoulder Beaded Scuba Gown, £280, John Lewis (www.johnlewis.com)

Forever Unique Nina Strapless Floral Overlay Floor Length Dress, £329.99 (LittleBlackDress.co.uk)

Chi Chi Dani Dress, £64.99 (www.chichiclothing.com)

BLACK MAGIC

Starlets often shy away from black on the red carpet, lest they're accused of being boring - more shameful than landing on the 'worst dressed' list, according to some stylists - but we saw some exceptional ebony looks this year.

Brie Larson opted for sculptural waves at the Oscars, while Alicia Vikander was all about Flamenco flavour in her ruffled Louis Vuitton and Kirsten Dunst's dramatic corseted gown really rammed the point home: if you're going noir, make sure your silhouette speaks volumes.

Monsoon Molly Black Dress, £119 (in store May; www.monsoon.co.uk)

Phase Eight Emelda Dress, £325, House of Fraser (www.houseoffraser.co.uk)

ALL THAT GLITTERS

There were some questionable outfit choices at the Brits, but Katy Perry and Rita Ora scored hits with their sparkling looks, both embellished with masses of sparkling beads.

Emma Stone's opinion-dividing Chanel dress-over-trousers (drousers?) at the Baftas was equally dazzling and shared a sartorial tip with the pop star pair - with heavily decorated pieces, graduated beading or shorter styles works best.

Adrianna Papell Beaded Spaghetti Strap Gown, £300, John Lewis (www.johnlewis.com)

Phase Eight Edaline Dress, £325, House of Fraser (www.houseoffraser.co.uk)

Nataliya Couture Alice Gold Sequin Embellished Mini Dress, £260 (LittleBlackDress.co.uk)

LET IT SHINE

Bringing a different kind of shine to the party, molten metallic dresses abounded.

Ruth Negga's silver Louis Vuitton gown at the Golden Globes was sleek, modern perfection, while Charlize Theron's gunmetal Oscars gown channelled old Hollywood glam.

With frocks this fabulous, swept up hair and dangly of earrings are all the accessories you need.

Hotsquash Pleat One Shoulder Dress in Silver Metallic, currently reduced to £124 from £199 (www.hotsquash.com)

Monsoon Gold Dress, £59; Sandals, £39 (in store May; www.monsoon.co.uk)

BRIGHT STARS

Amid the sea of sparkle, a handful of stars plumped for primary colours, and we sure are glad they did.

Multiple award-nominee Viola Davis rocked red, yellow and blue at three separate ceremonies and it worked like a charm every time, while Natalie Portman continued her maternity style masterclass in acid yellow Prada.

This kind of colour blocking requires very little surface detail - keep the silhouette simple and let the hot hue do the talking.

Honor Gold Erin Red Maxi Dress with Fishtail, £145 (LittleBlackDress.co.uk)

M&S Collection Yellow Prom Dress, £89 (in store April 29; www.marksandspencer.com)

GET THE LOOK

The humble polo shirt has had a high fashion revamp for SS17 thanks to Preen. How to wear the preppy staple now? The vibe is skinny and sporty. Try this with Ellesse cropped shirt with high-waisted boyfriend jeans and trainers.

Ellesse Marsa Tape Crop Polo Shirt, £25, JD Sports (www.jdsports.co.uk)

BUY IT NOW

Baukjen's latest collection's just landed online, and it's full of relaxed 'athluxury' separates that are oh-so-easy to slot in with your current favourites. Pair a stretchy cold shoulder top with the side-stripe joggers - add a blazer and heels to take the look from weekend to workwear.

Baukjen Lila Cold Shoulder Top, £59, and Isla Trousers, £65; Superga Leather 2750 Pumps, £60 (www.baukjen.com)

Ellie Goulding's latest collaboration has nothing to do with pop music, and everything to do with footwear, in the shape of affordable shoe brand Deichmann. The singer's Star collection features rock chick-worthy heels, trendy trainers and cute flats, and they're all under £25. It's music to our ears...

Ellie Goulding for Deichmann Aztec Wrap Wedges, £24.99 (www.deichmann.com)