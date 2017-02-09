Time to knit pick

Hate to break it to you, but even though the shops are pushing spring trends already, we've still got a hefty whack of dreary weather to get through.

There is, however, a sartorial cure for a frosty February and miserable March, and it doesn't involve just throwing on the thickest jumper you can find.

Knitwear has really come into its own this season, with all kinds of woollies given the fashion-forward treatment, and even the humble cardigan makes a welcome return.

These are the snuggly but stylish pieces that will make bundling up anything but boring...

THE STAND-OUT SWEATER

Sequins during the day don't really work this side of Christmas, do they?

But textured detailing feels oh-so-right, and takes a simple jumper - and therefore your whole outfit - into much chicer territory.

Think fringing, fluff, cabling and tapework - pair with simple jeans and boots to let the embellished piece take centre stage.

Sosandar Multi-Colour Tape Cable Knit Jumper, £59; Black Leather Zip Pocket Pencil Skirt, £139 (www.sosandar.com)

Lost Ink The Bee Embellished Grey Jumper, currently reduced to £31.50 from £52 (Littlewoods.com)

Designed by Twiggy Navy Fringe Jumper, £49.50, Marks & Spencer (www.marksandspencer.com)

OUT OF THE ORDINARY

Inspired by innovative shapes seen on the catwalks over the last few seasons, knitwear has been spliced, split, tied and generally rehashed on the high street, and the results are ravishing.

Side splits mean a chunky jumper hangs better on the body, while a loose knot adds interest to an otherwise ordinary knit - it's all in the details.

Paisie Knitted Vest with Side Splits, currently reduced to £32 from £55; Checked Peg Leg Trousers, £88 (www.paisie.com)

Mint Velvet Stripe Knot Tie Detail Jumper, £69 (www.mintvelvet.co.uk)

Autograph Ribbed Tie Front Jumper, £45, Marks & Spencer (www.marksandspencer.com)

IT'S A LONG STORY

From thigh-skimming tunics to midi dresses, longline knits are gorgeously cosy, and you can style them up so they don't just feel like loungewear.

Pair a tunic with wet-look leggings or ripped jeans, or team a ribbed dress with statement boots - over-the-knees add serious sex appeal to a wintery woollen.

Sosandar Deep Split Tunic Jumper, £45; Leather Look Front Panel Leggings, £39; Leather Snake Print Knee Boots, £120 (www.sosandar.com)

Gray & Willow Roll Neck Slim Arm Tunic Dress, £30; Linea Faye Texture Straight Leg Trousers, currently reduced to £22 from £49, House of Fraser (shoes, stylist's own; www.houseoffraser.co.uk)

HOLE-Y SMOKES

Knitwear isn't often described as sexy, but with strategically placed sheer stripes and crocheted panels offering a hint at what's beneath, these sweaters certainly are.

Want to get a head start on a major spring trend? Pair your holey knit with a lacey bra top and let it peak through the gaps.

Genevieve Sweeney Detta Pointelle Stripe Slouch Jumper, £180 (www.genevievesweeney.com)

THE COMEBACK KNIT

Cardigans were pretty much cast into the fashion wilderness a few years ago, but now they're back, and we're mighty glad about it.

'Long and languid' is the mantra this time round - your cardi should fall at the very least to mid-thigh, while buttons make way for belt ties (or no tie at all).

Paisie Fine Knit Ribbed Long Cardigan, £70; Wide Legged Fine Knit Ribbed Trousers with Tie Belt, £55 (top, stylist's own; www.paisie.com)

East Stripe Edge to Edge Cardigan, £99 (www.east.co.uk)

GET THE LOOK

Did you swoon over Emma Stone's modern-yet-timeless wardrobe in La La Land? Get a slice of her big screen style with this swishy peach wrap dress, and imagine you're frolicking on the streets of Los Angeles with Ryan Gosling...

Bonprix Linen Wrap Dress, £39.99 (www.bonprix.co.uk)

BUY IT NOW

You can always count on Uniqlo to combine clever apparel innovations with its chic signature aesthetic, and the brand's SS17 activewear collection is no exception. From seamless sports bras to breathable leggings and parkas that scrunch into a handy portable pouch, the range covers indoor and outdoor pursuits, with prices starting from less than £10.

Uniqlo Airism Seamless Bra, £14.90; Airism Cropped Trousers, currently reduced to £9.90 from £24 (www.uniqlo.com)

FASHION FLASH

DUDES FOR DIVERSITY

COULD YOUR PARTNER PICK THE PERFECT OUTFIT?

STYLE STEAL

A blue denim dress is a fab transitional piece, ideal for layering over or under tops and jackets according to the whims of the weather. This relaxed shirt dress from plus-size retailer Navabi is just the ticket and it's now almost half price, reduced to £42.99 from £84.99.