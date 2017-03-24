Voice of make-up wisdom

"If you paint on a dirty canvas, you'll notice the flaws. It's the same with make-up," says Lauren Murphy, setting out her cosmetic commandments.

As Nivea's professional make-up artist on The Voice UK, the 31-year-old knows preparation is everything, to ensure contestants look flawless while singing their hearts out on live Saturday night TV.

Skincare aside, what's the difference between make-up backstage versus real life?

"Make-up for TV is a lot stronger and a lot heavier," says Lauren. "It still needs to be well-blended and look perfect, because we're in HD TV now, but it needs to have staying power; it has to hold up under the TV lights and on camera."

However, there's one celebrity-inspired beauty trend the chirpy brunette thinks needs to die: contouring.

"It's just gone a little bit too far for my liking. I wouldn't ever do heavy contouring on TV, it's more for photo shoots," she explains. "For photo shoots it's really good, but walking down the high street, you don't need this big, heavy contour."

That said, she has tons of top-notch insider advice to share from The Voice. Here's Lauren's guide on how to get spotlight-ready in real life...

IN TERMS OF PREP, WHAT SKINCARE SHOULD WE USE?

"I use the Nivea Double Effect Make-up Remover, because nine times out of 10, the contestants will come in with some residue of mascara. I use micellar water on the skin and I always do a double cleanse. Wipe it over once and then repeat again to remove oils and any build up on the skin."

Nivea Daily Essentials Double Effect Make-up Remover, £3.89, and Nivea Daily Essentials Sensitive 3in1 Micellar Cleansing Water, £3.69, both from Boots (www.boots.com)

HOW DO YOU ENSURE A LONG-LASTING FLAWLESS FINISH?

"I use Makeup Forever HD Foundation a lot, that's definitely one of my go-tos for the stage. And I can't be without concealer. I love Nars Creamy Concealers, they're great for under the eyes."

Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Liquid Foundation, £29, Debenhams (www.debenhams.com); Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer in Ginger, £23 (www.narscosmetics.co.uk)

SHOULD WE BOTHER WITH POWDER?

"Powder is a must because when your skin starts to shine, it's really noticeable. On TV, if the camera picks up any shine, it looks like you're sweating. I use Laura Mercier Translucent Powder, it's great for touch-ups."

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder, £29 (FeelUnique.com)

WHAT'S YOUR FAVOURITE EYE PRODUCT?

"Stila's spring range, Glitter Underground, is amazing. I love to add the glittery liquid eyeshadow to the centre of the lid, just to add a touch of sparkle and make it pop."

Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow in Kitten Karma, £23 (www.stila.co.uk)

...AND YOUR BEST BUDGET BUY?

"Burt's Bees have launched an amazing new lipstick. It's so moisturising and hydrating you feel like you're just wearing lip balm."

Burt's Bees Lipstick in Tulip Tide, £9.99 (www.burtsbees.co.uk)

ARE YOU A FAN OF THE MATTE LIQUID LIPSTICK TREND?

"I'm loving them, but there are some dodgy ones out there! Nars have a lovely collection; they're not drying. If you're going to use one, make sure your lips are in good condition and hydrated with a lip balm."

Nars Velvet Lip Glide, £22 (www.narscosmetics.co.uk)

WHICH LUXURY PRODUCT IS WORTH SPLASHING OUT ON?

"I love Chantecaille Glide Silk Infused Eyeliners, they're beautiful on the eyes - I use the olive green one a lot."

Chantecaille Luster Glide Silk Infused Eyeliner in Olive Brocade, £25, Space NK (www.spacenk.com)

