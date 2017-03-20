Investment drive is paying off for Penn Golf Club

Penn Golf Club are aiming to leave their rivals green with envy as they tee up for a bright future.

The ambitious club have enjoyed a productive winter that has seen them appoint a new club professional as well as invest in a complete new fleet of Toro course machinery to help maintain the top class course that sweeps across Penn Common.

Andy Ellis has taken on the role of club professional. He is a regular county player at all age levels and former Staffordshire Matchplay champion, and competed in the British Amateur Championships at Royal Lytham St Annes before turning professional at the age of 23.

And in a further boost to the club, Ellis will be supported by Midlands PGA Golf Professional and director of Union Golf, Stuart Bottrill, who will oversee the provision of the golf shop services.

And with Penn continuing to buck the national trend by attracting new members and securing a number of high-profile amateur events this summer, there is a real feelgood factor about the place.

“There are so many new initiatives going on at present, it’s a really exciting time for the club,” said secretary Mick Woodhouse. “We are moving forward on several fronts.

“We are delighted that Andy has joined us. He is a local lad and a former club champion at both Oxley and South Staffs, has played regular county golf at all age groups and played in the amateur open at Royal Lytham.

“With a newly-refurbished golf shop, including a top of the range Swing Studio, Andy will provide an exciting programme of coaching and custom fitting to ensure members and visitors alike are improving their game at whatever level and age they are at.

“We have also continued to support our course manager Tim Johnson with the various investments we have made.

“The course is getting better all the time and we are introducing two new practice areas which will facilitate a teaching and golf development programme for schools, juniors, ladies, gents and families.”

The quality of the course has been emphasised yet again with the club set to stage the Staffordshire county trials later this month, a Staffordshire Ladies clash with Worcestershire in April, a qualifying round for the Staffs Union of Golf Clubs Club Golfer Champion in June and a Staffordshire Ladies Bronze Alliance meeting in July.

In addition, American Golf have made a double booking with their seniors event, which proved a hit last year, supplemented by a nine-hole competition.

“American Golf held one of their senior qualifying tournaments here last year and they are coming back again this summer and we are also staging one of their nine-hole tournaments,” added Woodhouse. “Both of those are nationwide events while we have also got the county involved again.

“It’s testament to the quality of the course that we are asked to stage events such as these.”

But arguably the biggest boost for the club’s hard-working 14-strong board of directors is the continued rise in membership.

“We have 480 members and we are hoping to push that to 500 this year,” said Woodhouse. “We interviewed 48 new members last year and more interviews are currently taking place.

“That is most encouraging because a lot of clubs are struggling to attract new members.

“There is a lot of competition for new members around here because there are a lot of quality of courses in the area.

“So it is encouraging to see people coming to Penn.

“We have a new range of attractive membership packages across all categories with flexible payment plans and no joining fees.

“Our one-month trial membership has proved popular, allowing prospective members to experience the course and the club facilities.”

And prospective new members can take advantage of a family fun day and open afternoon on April 14 when they can play the course for free of charge from 2pm.

Anyone wishing to play on the day should call 01902 341142 to reserve a tee time.