Paul Broadhurst can't wait to defend title

Walsall-born golfer Paul Broadhurst is looking forward to defending the ‘biggest win of his career’ in Wales this July.

The 51-year-old shot to prominence after his ‘life-changing’ victory in the Senior Open at Carnoustie last year.

It proved to be the springboard to a successful season for the six-time European Tour winner, who also won the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach in the United States.

“Life has changed dramatically for me thanks to that breakthrough in the Senior Open,” said Broadhurst. “It was without doubt the biggest and best win of my career.

“However, it was extremely satisfying to follow that up by beating the Americans in their own backyard.

“I felt it proved that Carnoustie wasn’t a flash in the pan and it probably earned me the respect of my peers over there.

“It doesn’t really come much bigger than winning at Carnoustie and Pebble Beach.”

Broadhurst will defend his Senior Open title at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club from July 27-30 against a field including Bernhard Langer, Tom Watson, John Daly, Ian Woosnam, Colin Montgomerie and Miguel Angel Jiménez.

“I played in the Amateur Championship there – I think it was in 1988 – and reached the match play stages before being knocked out,” he recalled. “I have a vague memory of the holes close to the coastline.

“Maybe it will all come flooding back when I return to Porthcawl, but I am definitely planning to get reacquainted with the course in the months ahead.”