Serious injury forces Cannock United game to be abandoned

A serious injury to Jack Hames led to Cannock United’s game at Red Star Alma being abandoned.

The Staffordshire Senior County League committee will now decide on the next course of action after play was halted on 71 minutes with United leading 2-1.

Hames required emergency treatment and surgery to pin his ankle back together after it was dislocated and broken in a challenge.

Alex Scott had earlier put Cannock ahead from the penalty spot. Hosts Red Star equalised after half-time but Scott restored Cannock’s advantage with his second spot-kick before Hames’ injury.