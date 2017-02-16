Kyle Thorp hat-trick sinks Codsall Station

FC Premier showed their battling qualities when they opened their Martyn Chell Cup group matches with a hard fought 5-3 away success over fellow injury-hit Codsall Station this week, writes Dave McLean.

Codsall led twice in the first period, before FC Premier stormed back on both occasions and then took a 3-2 interval advantage.

FC Premier made it a nap hand after the break and eventually secured a 5-3 triumph.

The league’s second top scorer Kyle Thorp again showed his clinical finishing with a treble, while Andy Day and Jake Wooldridge rounded off the scoring for FC Premier. Liam Davies, Steven Bills and an own goal responded for Codsall.

Just two other fixtures were played on another weather-hit day in the Beacon League and both came in the Clinton Cup, sponsored by Lawsons.

Sharing four goals were Shere Punjab and Old Bush as the former took a 2-0 lead on 70 minutes only to concede two late goals and miss the chance of a third victory in four group games as they chase a semi-final spot.

A Gagendeep Kullar penalty in the first half, followed by a second goal from Arun Sanghera just over the midway mark in the second period appeared to have settled matters in Shere’s favour

However, Old Bush enjoyed a good late spell and earned a share of the spoils with efforts from Gary Wakeman and Andy Thompson. Both teams remain in the hunt for a last four place.

As do Springvale Steelers after running out 2-0 victors at Wyrley Targaryens following late strikes from Luke Drasure and Kieran Grew.