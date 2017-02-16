Connor Forrester fires in four in Warstones Wanderers Sunday's cup final outing

Connor Forrester took top billing in the Sam Kimberley Trophy Southern Section Area final.

Forrester hit the back of the net four times to help Warstones Wanderers Sunday to a resounding 8-2 success against AFC Cambridge.

Daryl Westwood joined in the goal spree with a double blast while Tony McKakly and Alex Taylor struck once each to cap a fine display from Warstones.

Diffusion also found the net eight times in their Vin Boden Cup Group B clash with Emerald Athletic.

Andre James and Brad Lawley shared the plaudits after they both bagged hat-tricks. Nathan Dodd added a brace to complete Diffusion’s tally while Russ Titley grabbed a consolation for Emerald.

Kyle Matthews did his side proud as he helped fire Wolves Pride into the semi-final of the Ken Pemberton Cup.

Sharp-shooter Matthews topped the scoring charts with five goals as Wolves romped to a 14-1 success against Windsor Athletic.

Pat Rafferty also found his scoring boots to bag a hat-trick with Daniel Bragoli (two), Kieron Moran (two), Lee Butler and Jamie Morris completing the rout.

Barley Mow Wanderers also marched into the last four after hitting form to sweep aside hosts AFC Why Not 6-3.

Den Slater struck twice for Wanderers with Adam Cindsey, Carl York and Shane Been joining him on the scoresheet. Ashley Hayward (two) and Owen Davis replied for Why Not.

Compton Harriers and Wombourne Athletic complete the semi-final line-up.

Harriers needed a penalty shoot-out to get the better of Wrottesley Old Boys after their clash had finished 2-2 after extra-time.

Wombourne scored in each half to clinch a 2-1 win against Darlaston.

AFC Bentley’s bid to reach the semi-finals of the Birmingham County FA Sunday Vase ended in disappointment as they lost a penalty shoot-out against Highgate Dynamos.

The tie had finished 3-3 before Dynamos triumphed 5-4 on penalties.

Division One leaders Gospel Oak picked up another vital win as they beat Punjab United Sports 4-2.

The victory leaves Oak 15 points clear of second-placed HUF UK, although their title rivals do have five games in hand.

The basement battle saw TK Wanderers win 5-0 at bottom club Chillington WMC to register their second league success of the season.

Chad Brittle claimed a hat-trick for Wanderers with Josh Edwards and Daniel Mulryan also notching.

Wombourne Pool Bar climbed to fourth on the back of a 2-0 win at Grapes.

Old Bulls Head continued their push for glory in Division Two.

They made it eight wins from eight games courtesy of a 4-1 win at Bradmore Social.

Daniel McFarlene, Mike McFarlene, Luke Jenkins and Lee Blake were the men on target for Old Bulls Head.

Old Bulls are fifth in the table, four points behind table-toppers SWL Spartak but with four games in hand.

Royal George’s Division Three title hopes suffered a dent as they went down 2-1 to AFC Merry Boys.

Merry Boys struck first when Alex Banks headed home after good work from Omari Charlton.

Royal George were soon back on level terms thanks to a well-taken penalty from jack Potts.

But it was Merry Boys who bagged the points in a keenly-contested clash when Amahl McClean grabbed a second-half winner.

Second-placed Tettenhall Royal Oak took advantage of Royal’s slip by winning 3-1 at UTC.

Tettenhall are now four points behind the leaders but boast two games in hand.

Royal FC continued their march towards the Division Four title with a 7-1 away-day win at Palfrey.

At the other end of the table, Ashmore are battling to avoid the drop after going down 2-1 at home to Claregate Revolution.

Division Five champions-elect Sedgley United were given a Wright shock by bottom-of-the-table Codsall Athletic.

The leaders failed to win for just third time in the league this season after being held to a 4-4 draw that saw Josh Wright score all four of Codsall’s goals.

Jack Kelly (two), Brandon Parkes and Connor Lester were on target for Sedgley.

Old Engine found top gear as they motored to a 13-1 win at home to Jacks Allsorts.

Danyal Peregar was the star of the show with a double hat-trick. Chris Horner added a treble with

Aaron Whitbrook (two), Ryan Hamilton and Gerard Mcinerney rounding off the scoring.

Guy Calcott, Gus Conte and Ad Dale found the net as Tettenhall beat Phoenix TSG 3-2.

Martin Williamson and Jay Cattell scored for Phoenix.

In Division Six, a double from Jamie Morgan and a single strike from Ashley Sage saw Newbridge to a 3-1 home success against Dartmouth Arms.