Kev Franklin bags a century and a spot of revenge

Kev Franklin was in red-hot form as he booked his place in the next round of the Over-45 Singles Handicap.

The West Midlands Police ace cleared the last 13 red and colours for a superb 124 break during his clash with Tony Kidd.

Franklin’s century levelled the match at 1-1 and he then took the final frame to avenge his defeat to Kidd in last year’s final.

The break is the highest in a knock-out match since Franklin also made a 124 five years ago.

In the league, Townsend Social’s hot-streak came to a shuddering halt as they were gunned down by title-chasing Hotshots SC A.

The Social boys went into the Premier Division clash on the back of seven straight wins but they were ruthlessly swept aside 5-0.

Callum Downing led the victory charge for Hotshots with an 82 break while Jamie Brown rolled in a 61.

Neil Beckley, Dave Green and Milan Krstanovic completed the whitewash to lift their side two points clear of West Midlands Police.

Amblecote Institute A pocketed a fine 3-2 win at Norton Social A thanks to Dave Oakes, Rob Clark, who both won pink-ball frames, and Andy Round. Andy Smith and Graham Tomkins won for the hosts.

Pockets SC A climbed above Norton into fourth after beating Kingswinford Cons A at home 3-2.

Taylor Fish, with runs of 32 and 35, Tom Pepperall and John Betton won, but Gregg Reece and Andrew Brown both did well to take black-ball frames for the visitors who are still chasing their first victory.

There were some good breaks made at Brandhall Labour for whom Jon Bate with 52, Paul Caldeira (34) and Bal Sembi (51) secured the match against Pockets B before Lee Page, with 71, and Alan Turner earned two points for the visitors.

Kinver Const A were given a fine start by Dean Banks and Paul Churchman at home to Hotshots SC B but Dawid Konior and Yami Aslami made it 2-2 before the reliable Keith Rollinson took the decider.

St John’s Social are on the brink of being crowned First Division champions.

They won 4-1 on the tables of Stourbridge Old Edwardians, and now require seven frames to clinch the title in their first season. Tim Steele, Simon Thomas, who had a break of 49 to take his record to 17 wins from 17 games, Paul Manning and Nick Carson all found the well-kept Old Eds’ tables very much to their liking. Chris Cowley secured a frame for the hosts.

Second place seems to be between Baggeridge Social – who enjoyed a 4-1 win at home to Amblecote RBL B, thanks to Alfie Southall, Luke and Matt Whale and Frankie Bennett – and Amblecote Institute B, who achieved their first 5-0 win, at home to Kinver Const B.

Cyril Tromans cleared up the colours to beat the prolific Jason Hickman on the pink, and Mick Cook, Sam Harrison and Jason and Mark Colbourne completed the maximum points haul.

Kingswinford Cons A had lost eight of their previous nine matches, but recovered their poise with a 4-1 win at home to Wombourne. Thomas Male, John Rees, John Cowan and Sam Mattocks were their winners.

Second Division champions Kingswinford Cons C recorded a 5-0 success at Stourbridge Inst D. Adam Coley clinched the coveted most wins with 16 from 18 frames in his first season for the club.

Already assured of the runners-up place, Stourbridge Institute B won 3-2 at Amblecote RBL A.

Amblecote Inst D had lost 10 games in a row – seven of them by 3-2 scorelines – but they were able to celebrate a 4-1 win against Kinver Const C, with Sajid Latif, Ade and Steve Butcher and Mark Robson doing enough to lift them from the foot of the table.

Stourbridge Inst C also finished on a high with a 4-1 win against Kingswinford Snooker Centre, with the Taylor family – Brian, his son, Stephen, and daughter, Louise – all successful. Alan Jeffries also won.