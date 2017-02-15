Hilarious Wolves response to would-be manager detailed in book

A football fan who wrote to Wolves offering to become their new manager because of his ‘ability to do the local accent’ has brought his experiences to book after applying to – and being rejected by – every league club in England.

School teacher Peter Richardson has produced a new book – Rejected – detailing his optimistic applications to become a football manager and the responses from the clubs he applied to.

Peter, from Barnsley, ranks the rejection letter from Wolves as one of the best he received but also blames himself for current Molineux boss Paul Lambert getting the sack from West Midlands rivals Villa, writes Russell Youll.

In his letter to the Wolves board of directors, Peter states: “The main reason I want the role is my ability to do the local accent.

“I have an ability to do a whole range of accents but the Wolverhampton one is by far my best.”

However, he appears to shoot himself in the foot by adding: “Another reason the job appeals to me so much is my dislike of Wolves. As in more than one Wolf. I am a huge believer in conquering your fears and turning dislikes into likes. I can see no better way to start liking the animals than to become manager of this great football club.”

As part of his application, Peter also pledged to bring in the world’s top goalkeeper Manuel Neuer as well as his Germany team-mate Thomas Muller, stating that he has done his research and come to the conclusion ‘that they are good enough’.

Peter, who applied while Kenny Jackett was still in post, admitted some clubs failed to respond but Wolves took the trouble to reply and even offer him some feedback on his application.

In his rejection letter from Wolves’ head of safeguarding and supporter liaison, he was told: “I must say I was a little taken aback to say the least, as I immediately checked with Kenny Jackett that he was still gainfully employed by Wolves.”

And the letter added the club as impressed by, “your ability ‘to do the local accent’ which I am sure would encourage the players from the local area to go the extra mile.”

However, the application was quickly rejected as the club pointed out they were ‘not entirely certain’ that his suggestion of bringing past glories back to Molineux by widening the pitch, reducing its length (to help Wolves’ wingers) and massively extending the penalty areas would be allowed by the powers that be.

Undeterred, Peter continued his quest and said he still blames himself for Lambert’s dismissal from Villa.

Peter received a phone call informing him that he would not be considered after applying for the Villa job when Lambert was still in post – but the Scot was axed by Villa just days later.

The main thrust of his application to Villa’s board, however, was the disappointment he had suffered at Villa Park on several occasions after queuing to get his hands on Villa’s self-proclaimed ‘world famous chip butty’ in the old North Stand away end.

Although he pointed out: “In all honesty they were pretty poor chip butties, the bread bun was not even buttered, it was a small effort too... The chips were ok but nothing to write home about and on occasions they were cold.”

When Lambert did get the bullet at Villa, Peter contacted a bookmaker and got himself into the betting as the next in line for the job – placing a £10 bet on himself at odds of 2,500/1.

“I actually got into the betting market for that one and blame myself for Paul Lambert getting fired,” added. the 33-year-old

“I received a phone call from them informing me I hadn’t been successful. I literally wasted a tenner betting on myself getting the job!”

Paul received standard rejection letters from Albion and Walsall, but said he received no correspondence at all from his pitch to Shrewsbury Town. He fears, however, he has been rejected there too.

