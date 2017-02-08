James Taylor doubles up as in-form Stourport Hockey Club march on

Stourport extended their winning run to three games in the Midlands Premier as they thrashed Belper 4-0

The fourth-placed outfit had James Taylor bag a brace while Andrew Cavendish and Phil Baldwin were also on the scoresheet.

They will fancy their chances of continuing their hot streak on Saturday when they visit second-from-bottom Loughborough Town.

Lichfield – one place below Stourport – breezed past bottom-of-the-table North Stafford with a 5-1 victory.

Steve Bailey, Ben Walton, Jamie Campbell, Tahsin Chowdhury and Sam Hawkes netted for the winners, with Ollie Adams claiming the strugglers’ solitary strike.

Old Halesonians remain well clear of trouble in Midlands One despite suffering their third successive loss.

They are eighth out of the 12 teams in the division – nine points ahead of nearest challengers Bridgnorth – after a 4-2 defeat at Edgbaston.

In Midlands Two, Streetly beat Coalville 3-1. Sam Bates was at the double, with Jainan Patel also netting, for the division’s seventh-placed side.

Finchfield, who are on the same amount of points but one place below on goal difference, lost 4-2 to Telford & Wrekin.

In the West Midlands Premier, Aldridge & Walsall played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Bloxwich. Steve Mallows was the star man for the latter side, scoring twice.

Wednesbury made a big step in their quest for survival as they beat Stafford 2-1 – Adam Haywards and Tom Roberts netting the goals.

In West Midlands One, Wolverhampton still have hopes of clinching the title following a 4-0 success over Droitwich Spa.

On 25 points, they are just five off West Bromwich. Also in the division, Old Wulfrunians beat Redditch 2-0.