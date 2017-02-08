Cannock Hockey Club skipper Alex Hill upbeat despite loss

Cannock skipper Alex Hill is taking the positives out of his side’s 1-0 loss at Bowdon, writes Joe Edwards.

The Chase Park outfit’s first fixture following the winter break saw them downed by a first-half strike, and they are now ninth in Conference North.

“We had three debuts, which was a positive,” said Hill.

“On another day we might have nicked a point. All in all, despite the result, it was a positive performance – it was OK.”

Making his return to the side was former GB international James Fair, while Kyle Gladwin, Dan Hibbert and Aaron Wilkes made their Cannock bows.

Fair had a fine outing in goal, saving short corner after short corner before the hosts’ pressure finally told.

Cannock had the ball in the net before half-time following a scramble in the box but a foul was awarded to Bowdon. In the second half, Cannock had an attempt hit the post and a deflected effort fly just wide.

“The new lads have helped, and especially the return of ‘Fairy’. We have lost a couple of players recently but his return brings a lot of experience to the side and that is something we need,” added Hill.

“If we just keep doing the right things, we should be able to pick up some points over the coming weeks – and hopefully it will be enough.”

Meanwhile, Cannock’s U18s enjoyed a 3-1 victory against Neston in the third round of the England Hockey Plate. They will face Telford in the fourth round on February 19.