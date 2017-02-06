Pete Wright and Martyn Silviter ready to push it to the limit

With two huge sponsors secured during the close season the new campaign already looks promising for the Double22two-racing team.

Pete Wright, aged 51, and Martyn Silviter, 42, have been busy behind closed doors as they look to step up in class after a victorious debut season in the ‎No Limits Racing Endurance Cup in 2016.

Wright, from Tividale, and team-mate Silviter, from Blackheath, are moving up into the club class having dominated the all-comers’ series.

“We have been really busy in the off season and I took delivery of a brand new bike from Kawasaki,” said Wright. “We’ve changed it from a road bike into a race bike.

“Our new sponsors are Putaline Oil and Pure Gym, who are sorting some finances out for us. We’ve also retained our other backers, Revs Racing, AS3 Performance and RUS Scaffolding.

“We had our presentation evening recently so it was nice to get our hands on the trophy.

“We’ve also just sent off our registration forms to compete this year.”

The new ‎No Limits Racing campaign will include the first ever 1,000km UK race.

With such a schedule to try and fit around their usual jobs, Double22two-racing have secured the services of up-and-coming talent, Harry Blades, 22, from Hampshire.

“We would struggle to do a race that long so we’ve brought Harry on board, who will be racing with us in between doing rounds in the British Superstock 600 series,” said Wright, who has spent a week in January testing the new bikes in Spain with his team-mate.

“We’re really chuffed to have him in our team, especially someone with BSB credentials. He’s very quick and will be a big help for us. He’ll be racing about four rounds.

“He’s obviously young and keen to get the exposure. With a bit of backing he could go along way.

“We met in the No Limits paddock and thought he was quick the first time we saw him racing. We started chatting, got on really well and asked him if he fancied giving the endurance racing a go, which he was keen on.”

Wright said the team was keen to build on last year’s success, which saw them get on the podium in all three endurance classes, from all-comers up to the premier 600cc class.

“Last year we were in the all-comers series but that was open to all bikes from 600cc to 1000cc, so we were racing bikes twice as powerful sometimes,” he said.

“It was quite an achievement to win it.

“This year we’ll be competing in the club class endurance series, using two Kawasaki ZX636s.

“We do pit stops to change over but for the three-hour races we can be on the track for anything up to an hour in one go.

“When it’s time to come in, the pit crew comes out and we have to get the transponder, which records the laps and the times, on to the other bike as quickly as possible.

“We can do up to 130 laps in three hours but all sorts of things can happen with safety cars, fuel spills and, of course, crashes right in front of you.”

There are nine races in each series but new to this year is the chance for teams to choose their best eight, selecting their top result in September and dismissing the other.

Wright added: “That means if you have a bad round there would still be all to play for at the end. But it’s only the September round where you get two bites of the cherry.

“This is only our second year of racing and last year we were able to get on the podium in the all-comers, club and 600cc class. We were the first all-comers to ever finish on the podium in the top class, when we came third. We never througt we’d win the championship in our first year.

“I’d always been in motocross and I’ve gone to the gym from the age of 21. I now feel fitter than I did 15 years ago and we’re both hitting the gym four times a week now. We’re also doing our instructor’s course with No Limits, which means we can hopefully help train any new comers.”

The first race race of the season takes place at Silverstone, March 25-26.