Victoria Beckham films Carpool Karaoke with James Corden

Victoria Beckham has revealed she will appear on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden.

The former Spice Girl posted a video on social media as she prepared to start filming the segment for Corden's US chat programme, The Late Late Show.

Beckham will appear in an episode to be aired in the US in the early hours of Thursday.

The video shows her sitting in the passenger seat of a car fitted with cameras.

"So we are here about to film Carpool Karaoke," she says, before Corden is seen taking his place in the driver's seat.

Beckham joins the likes of Adele, Stevie Wonder and Mariah Carey who have appeared on Carpool Karaoke.

The 42-year-old, who has four children with husband David Beckham, has moved away from music in recent years to focus on her successful fashion career.

She has not released a solo single since 2003 and last performed with the Spice Girls at the London 2012 Olympics closing ceremony.