Russell Brand lands new live radio show nine years after 'Sachsgate'

Comedian Russell Brand - who resigned from Radio 2 over calls he made to Fawlty Towers actor Andrew Sachs - has landed a new live radio show.

The broadcaster, 41, who quit Radio 2 in 2008 following the pre-recorded prank, has signed up to host a Radio X slot.

He said: "I'm going to be on Radio X - the show will be about joy, unity and togetherness. Sorry for any offence in advance."

But his announcement was delayed as he disappeared from the studio to pop to the toilet.

Brand resigned from his Radio 2 show - for which he was thought to be paid more than £200,000 a year - in the wake of controversy over lewd calls that he and Jonathan Ross made in a pre-recorded segment to Fawlty Towers actor Sachs.

He last hosted a regular, live radio show eight years ago, Radio X said.

Radio X managing editor Matt Deverson said: "Radio X is home to big personalities and we're incredibly excited to be welcoming Russell back for his live radio return.

"He's a huge talent and his Sunday morning show is going to become a must-listen for fans of his irreverent humour.

"He's part of the Radio X family and we can't wait to have him back on air."

The new father, who sparked controversy on Comic Relief by saying "f****** hell" live on air following a technical glitch, previously hosted a Sunday evening show on XFM in 2015 but the show was not live.

Brand will host Sunday mornings, with special guests, on Radio X from 11am to 1pm.