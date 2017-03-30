Little Mix channel Coyote Ugly stars in video for new single

Little Mix channel the stars of Coyote Ugly in the video for their new single No More Sad Songs.

The girl band members arrive at the Wild Beaver Saloon dressed in chaps, cowboy hats and bikini tops and learn line dancing, ride a mechanical bull and play pool.

They draw comparisons with the 2000 film Coyote Ugly when they dance on top of the bar and spray the crowd and each other with soda guns as the lyrics beseech the DJ to stop playing slow love songs.

The former X Factor stars are joined by American rapper Machine Gun Kelly for the new single from their hit album Glory Days and sport a variety of racy and revealing outfits in the video.

Little Mix drew a backlash over their risque outfits for a performance on X Factor last year but later said they "didn't know what the big deal was" and admitted they have had to "grow a thick skin" to deal with the pressure on young girls to look a certain way.

After the video was released the group tweeted "So buzzing you guys (heart emoji) it ... We had the BEST time shooting the #NoMoreSadSongsVideo with @machinegunkelly in Nashville xx the girls xx."

Kelly, a rapper and actor from Cleveland, Ohio, has also collaborated with Hailee Steinfeld for her new single At My Best.

Earlier this month he tweeted: "The verse i laid on the Little Mix song they're about to drop is swaaaaaaaag."

One fan wrote on Twitter: "I love it ! @LittleMix you girls were amazing !! I love @machinegunkelly so glad you guys collabed. Go watch it! #NoMoreSadSongsVideo."

While another said: "OMG OMG OMG!!! I love this video! Outdone yourselfs again girls SO PROUD!! And wow you all look AMAZING."

The four-piece recently scored a Brit award for best British single for Shout Out To My Ex and are currently supporting Ariana Grande on her US tour.