Comic Noel Fielding appears in Kasabian's new music video

Great British Bake Off presenter Noel Fielding has joined Bafta-nominated actor Stephen Graham in Kasabian's new music video set in a mental institution.

The comic shows off his acting skills in the video for the English rock band's new single You're In Love With A Psycho, set in the West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum, a reference to the group's Mercury-nominated 2009 album.

Fielding and This Is England '90 star Graham appear as residents along with Kasabian's lead singer Tom Meighan and guitarist Serge Pizzorno in the light-hearted video.

Wearing flesh-coloured hospital gowns, they gather their fellow residents for an aerobics-inspired dance routine in a gymnasium.

You're In Love With A Psycho is the first single from Kasabian's forthcoming sixth album, For Crying Out Loud, which is out next month and coincides with a UK and Ireland tour.

The Leicester-based rockers, who are headlining at this summer's Reading and Leeds festivals, will hit the road for eight intimate shows in venues including Birmingham, Southend-on-Sea, Dublin and London throughout April.

Fielding was recently confirmed as one of the new presenters of Channel 4's The Great British Bake Off along with Sandi Toksvig, new judge Prue Leith and returning star Paul Hollywood.