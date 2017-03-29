The Voice UK judges all dressed up for final showdown

Remaining contestants and judges of The Voice UK are gearing up for the competition's big showdown this weekend.

Will.i.am, Gavin Rossdale, Jennifer Hudson and Sir Tom Jones attended a preview event in London on Wednesday, along with the remaining hopefuls.

Hudson wore a dazzling silver dress and shoes, flanked by her hopefuls Jamie Miller and Mo Adeniran.

Sir Tom Jones matched Into The Ark's Taylor Jones's chequered trousers, while Michelle John and Will.i.am appeared to have planned an all-black colour scheme.

Gavin Rossdale has no acts left in the show so posed for photographers on his own.

Presenter Emma Willis also attended and told the Press Association she would like to return for the next series.

Rossdale said he also hoped to see Willis come back, but did not answer when the question was directed at him.

The ITV series draws to a close this weekend, with one act earning themselves a Polydor Records contract.

Following last weekend's semi-final, Adeniran, who sang Rag'n'Bone Man's hit Human, quickly became the bookies' favourite with odds of 5-4 from Coral and 6-5 from Ladbrokes.

The first of the two-part final begins on ITV at 8.30pm on Saturday.