Susanna Reid wishes happy birthday to 'irritating, divisive ...' Piers Morgan

TV presenter Susanna Reid has poked fun at her "irritating" Good Morning Britain co-star Piers Morgan and mocked his love of starting fights.

On the eve of Morgan's 52nd birthday, Reid presented him with a selection of presents and a greetings card, in which she unapologetically revealed her feelings for her "TV husband".

During the live morning broadcast, prolific Twitter user Morgan showed off the card's front, which read "I'm so glad Twitter reminded me it's your birthday", before opening it up to read out the handwritten message inside.

He said: "Happy birthday Piers. Of all my TV husbands, you are the most irritating, annoying, divisive, over-opinionated, ready to start a fight in an empty room, Arsenal obsessed, fun on a night out at the Groucho.

"Yes, I wouldn't disagree with any of that."

Morgan then quipped to Reid: "I'm also the best you've ever had."

He also joked that Reid has "been almost as prolific as Joan Collins in the TV husband department".

Along with the birthday card, Reid gave Morgan a book entitled Ego Is The Enemy and a couple of bottles of wine.

Morgan defended himself as Reid then joked about his ego once more.

He said: "Ego is your friend. If you don't believe in yourself folks, nobody else will.

"I wake up every day, punch my chest, do a little conga around my bedroom, get in the shower, sing Pavarotti and a bit of In Da Club by 50 Cent, and by the time I get here I am ready to rock and roll, Britain."

Reid said: "I wake up every morning and poke myself in the eye."

Morgan and former BBC Breakfast host Reid have been co-stars on the ITV daily morning programme since he joined the programme in November 2015.