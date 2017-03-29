Sir Elton John working on Joseph animation

Sir Elton John is developing a new animated version of Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

The 70-year-old music star is working on the film with Sir Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, who created the original 1960s musical.

Sir Elton's Rocket Pictures will produce the animation, which will feature new songs by Lord Lloyd-Webber and Sir Tim.

Film studio STX Entertainment revealed details of the project at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, David Kosse, president of STX International, said: "Joseph has become one of the most enduring, irresistible and beloved family musicals of all time.

"We could not be more honoured or excited to be partnering with Andrew, Tim and Elton, legends of music, stage and screen, on this animated telling of this timeless story."

Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is based on the "coat of many colours" story from the Bible's Book of Genesis.

It follows the journey of Joseph, who is sold into slavery by his jealous siblings before he falls into favour with the Pharaoh through his ability to interpret dreams.

Jason Donovan, Phillip Schofield and Donny Osmond are among the stars who have played the title character on stage.

A release date for the animation has not been revealed.