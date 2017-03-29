Michael McIntyre makes surprise appearance at Teenage Cancer Trust show

Michael McIntyre whipped the audience at London's Royal Albert Hall into an excited frenzy as he appeared as a surprise act during a charity gig.

The popular TV star and stand-up comic was not on the official billing for the Teenage Cancer Trust's comedy night, but he was greeted with plenty of laughter as he closed the show in his usual gung-ho, expressive manner.

McIntrye said he "thought I'd come down for such an amazing cause, and have some fun", before opening his show with a skit filled with comedic complaints about the recent clock change.

The former Britain's Got Talent judge had been in the audience at the charity's Ed Sheeran gig on Tuesday evening.

The night was hosted by Romesh Ranganathan and saw comedians Jo Brand, Kevin Bridges, Russell Kane, Seann Walsh, Mike Wilmot and Tom Allen take to the stage.

Halfway through the show, Teenage Cancer Trust patron Roger Daltrey - the driving force behind the annual Royal Albert Hall fundraising shows - appeared on stage with teenagers who have benefited from the charity's work.

Joking about his band The Who taking to the stage the following night, he said: "This is our 99th show in 17 years, and tomorrow is our 100th, and it's a bunch of old farts."

He added: "This charity has given me something you can't buy with money."

The comics joined forces for the third gig out of six held at the London venue for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

They followed chart-topping singer-songwriter Sheeran, who performed a sold-out show the previous evening, and former X Factor star Olly Murs, who kicked off the week of charity events on Monday.

The shows continue all week, with Paul Weller and the Pet Shop Boys on the line-up.