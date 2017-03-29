Libby Purves defends live radio after signing off from Radio 4's Midweek

Broadcaster Libby Purves put up a staunch defence for live radio after signing off from Radio 4 show Midweek following more than 30 years on air.

The long-running morning show is being replaced with a pre-recorded, presenter-free 30-minute interview series featuring leading artists, writers, poets and musicians.

After a fan tweeted Purves to say "another bit of live radio bites the dust very undemocratically BBC Radio 4 but thank you for another fab show", she replied: " Live radio does matter. We need some that is not purely news. Is about the trust of and dignity given to guests, unedited."

Midweek launched in its current format in 1982 and Purves has presented it since 1983.

On Wednesday she signed off with guests including a ctress Dame Harriet Walter, writer and director Richard Curtis, singer Suzi Quatro and former jockey Declan Murphy.

"We are sadly out of time. I say goodbye because this has been the last Midweek on Radio 4," she said.

"It has been a blast I have to say.

"After nearly 34 years, I want to thank all the thousands of guests and dozens of programme teams who have made it so much fun and diverse and surprising and always live."

And as Quatro launched into song with Devil Gate Drive, Purves said: "We are going to let Suzi rock us out."

After the show ended, the Radio 4 continuity announcer told listeners: "Rock on Libby."