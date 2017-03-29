Piano stunt makes John Legend a surefire hit at St Pancras station

John Legend surprised commuters with an impromptu piano performance at London's St Pancras International station as he announced a new European tour.

Legend, 38, arrived on a Eurostar train from Paris dressed in a camel coat and sunglasses and took a seat at one of the pianos in the middle of the concourse, saying he would play "au naturel" and quickly drew a huge crowd of surprised fans.

He kicked off his performance with a rendition of his hit Ordinary People, before moving on to play All Of Me, a song he dedicated to his wife, model Chrissy Teigen, when it was released in 2013.

Turning to face the crowd, he said: " How are you doing London? We've got a new tour, it's called the Darkness And Light tour, my new album is called Darkness And Light," before moving on to his new single Surefire.

The La La Land star finished the set by standing on his piano stool to take a bow and blow a kiss to the cheering crowd.

Just ahead of the surprise concert he hinted to fans he might be stopping by the station when he tweeted: "Arriving at London @StPancrasInt on @EurostarUK. Do they still have that piano there?".

Legend will kick off his 24-date European tour, his biggest yet, in Glasgow on September 8 ahead of dates in Newcastle, Nottingham, London, Leeds, Manchester, Liverpool, Cardiff and Birmingham and will finish in Lisbon in Portugal on October 14.

Tickets go on sale on March 31 at 9am at livenation.co.uk.