Harry Styles going solo on Saturday Night Live

Harry Styles is to make his first TV appearance as a solo artist on Saturday Night Live.

The One Direction star will appear on the US sketch show with guest host Jimmy Fallon on April 15.

Comedian Fallon wrote on Twitter: "So excited!!! A young heartthrob and Harry Styles will be on SNL together April 15th!

"#WhenHarryMetJimmy #FallonStylesSNL."

Styles, 23, teased his first solo material over the weekend when he featured in an advert aired during The Voice UK on ITV.

The brief clip showed Styles in silhouette walking past smoke from a stage light while piano music played.

The footage showed a brief glimpse of his face as he reached an open door with a bright light behind it.

The advert ended with the words "April 7th", the apparent release date of his first solo single.

Styles appeared on Saturday Night Live with One Direction in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

His bandmates Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson have already released solo material since the group went on hiatus in 2015, while former member Zayn Malik has also scored chart success on his own.