Emmerdale praised for 'powerful' Faith Dingle mastectomy storyline

Emmerdale viewers have praised the ITV soap for portraying Faith Dingle's story as it was revealed that the character had undergone breast cancer surgery.

In an emotional episode on Wednesday, Faith, played by Sally Dexter, held back from a reconciliatory hug with estranged daughter Chas following a heated row.

It later became clear, as Faith removed her bra in front of the mirror and looked at her scars, that she had been preventing Lucy Pargeter's character from noticing that she had had a double mastectomy.

One fan wrote on Twitter: "@emmerdale powerful performances by @lucyparge and sally who plays faith and well done to emmerdale of portraying this, have sore eyes now."

Commenting on the writers' decision not to shy away from showing Faith's scars, another posted: "Way to go @emmerdale best soap again showing Faith like that not hiding actually showing it x."

"Well done to @emmerdale for showing such a powerful scene with Faith. Amazingly well acted by Sally Dexter. #Emmerdale," added another.

One fan wrote: "Totally didn't expect that final scene in @emmerdale tonight. Very powerful. Poor Faith, but what a strong woman #Emmerdale."

In a report by the Radio Times, Dexter said: "I'm delighted we're covering this issue.

"There are so many people dealing with this situation and they are not alone - they need not be ashamed, more and more women live and thrive with this condition."

As the episode ended, Faith held her head high, appearing determined not to let her medical history ruin the rest of her life.

"It certainly shows a more serious side to Faith, but she'll always be a lot of fun," she added. "She doesn't do self pity, she believes life is worth living - especially because she nearly lost it."