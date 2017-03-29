Dylan to meet Nobel academy to receive literature diploma

Nobel literature winner Bob Dylan will meet with members of the Swedish Academy this weekend and they will hand over his diploma and medal.

Sara Danius, permanent secretary of the academy, said in a blog on the academy's website that the 2016 winner will not give his Nobel lecture during his concert visit, but that a recorded version will be sent at a later date.

Ms Danius said that no further details are yet known.

Dylan declined the invitation to attend the traditional Nobel Prize banquet and ceremony on December 10 last year, pleading other commitments.

He is performing concerts in Stockholm on both Saturday and Sunday.

The Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to Dylan "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition".