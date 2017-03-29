David Beckham's China Facebook post prompts backlash

David Beckham has prompted a backlash from fans after posting about his trip to China on Facebook.

The retired footballer spent time in Chinese city Shanghai and Hong Kong, an autonomous territory of China, at the weekend for promotional purposes, and he wrote on his social media page that he had a "Great 48 hours in China".

But fans of the star quickly called him up on the distinction of his locations, with one writing: "This is Hong Kong not China. Thank you for visiting us David."

"Please change to 'Great 48 hours in Hong Kong'. We have our own government, currency, even football team!" one suggested.

Another added: "I like you, but sorry, Hong Kong is Hong Kong. We are totally different from China!"

Around an hour later, Beckham edited his status to read: "Great 48 hours in Shanghai and Hong Kong."

But the damage was done as the edit was still visible on his Facebook page, which has over 54.5 million likes.

People responded to the British sportsman's change by pointing out that Hong Kong is part of China, and many said that he should not have rectified his message.

One social media user wrote: "Why edited your post? You were absolutely correct, Hong Kong is undoubtedly part of China (Just Google Hong Kong handover ceremony lol). Anyway, it's good to see someone finally realize that Hong Kong is merely an administrative district of China, just same level as Shanghai."

Another commented: "Believe it or not, Hongkong belongs to People's Republic of China!"

Others were pleased to see his amendment, as one fan wrote: "David, Your modification is appreciated! Welcome to HONG KONG!"

Hong Kong is an autonomous administrative division of the Republic of China, and largely governs itself under the 'one country, two systems' principle, with its own laws and political outlook.

Hong Kong was returned to China from the UK in 1997 after over 150 years of British rule.