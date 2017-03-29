Custard ravioli does not get any tougher than this for one MasterChef hopeful

MasterChef viewers have been left baffled by one hopeful's attempt to make a custard ravioli in the first episode of the new series.

The ambitious offering turned out to be a flop after it was presented to former show finalists in the second round of the competition, with judge Jane Devonshire commenting dejectedly: "There's no custard in my ravioli."

Fans of the programme, which returned to BBC One on Wednesday, took to Twitter to share their confusion over contestant Lewis' bizarre choice of dessert.

One person commented: "#masterchef Custard pasta with apple sauce & nuts! Well theres at least one Heston wannabe every year."

Another posted: "*Peter Kay voice* Custard ravioli?! Custard ravioli?! I mean, custard & ravioli? Not in my lifetime" #masterchef."

Adding an outlandish idea of their own, another creative viewer posted: "#masterchef custard ravioli?,,,,,whatever next vegetarian flavoured fart muffins?"

"I'm going to make a raspberry and beetroot cheesecake with a lemon, jalapeno and spinach custard cause I'm a hipster..... #DoOne #masterchef," joked another.

But the unfortunate dish provided culinary inspiration for some people, with one viewer posting: "#masterchef highlight of my week has to be custard ravioli. I'm gonna make it just for the craic when I get home. Watch my kids faces."

The popular cooking series returned as long-standing hosts Gregg Wallace and John Torode put a fresh batch of eight contestants through their paces.

After they each prepared a dish from scratch out of ingredients found in the show's makeshift market - a new challenge for this year's series - five were put through to the next round.

The remaining hopefuls were then asked to create a two-course menu to wow three former MasterChef finalists, including last year's winner, Devonshire.

NHS employee Leanne hit the spot with her flawless frangipane tart, interior designer Maria impressed with her fish dish and wine marketer Jamie pulled off a savoury tarte tatin, earning all three a place in the competition's first quarter-final on Friday.

::MasterChef continues on BBC One on Thursday.