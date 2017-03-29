Corrie's Pat Phelan emerges as top suspect in Ken's murder bid

Coronation Street's Pat Phelan is at the top of viewers' suspects lists after Ken Barlow's fall down the stairs turned into an attempted murder investigation.

Wednesday night's episode saw the Weatherfield stalwart, played by William Roache, continue to cling to life in a coma after taking the tumble on Monday night's programme.

As his nearest and dearest gathered in hospital to work out what happened, police officers insisted that somebody tried to kill him.

The revelation left fans pointing fingers at the villainous conman, played by Connor McIntyre.

One viewer commented via Twitter: "SOMEONE IN THAT ROOM TRIED TO KILL KEN (unless it was Phelan)!!!! #corrie".

Another, who sensed an even more complex storyline, wrote: "It's probably Phelan who attacked Ken, but maybe that's what they want us to think! #corrie".

But others were left completely baffled, with some simply asking: "Who attacked Ken Barlow?"

One viewer added: "T here's a few suspicious people on the cobbles @itvcorrie."

Following the episode, the ITV soap's creators launched a makeshift investigation of their own for viewers to take part in.

A link on the Coronation Street Twitter account invites fans to vote whether it was Adam Barlow, Daniel Osbourne, Pat Phelan, Peter Barlow, Sinead Tinker or Tracy Barlow who pushed Ken.

The webpage promises to reveal more clues as the story unfolds.

Coronation returns to ITV at 7.30pm on Friday.