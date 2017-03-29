Cold Feet to return to ITV on show's 20th anniversary

Comedy drama Cold Feet will return in a fresh series this year, marking its 20th anniversary.

The ITV show rose to popularity with five series from 1997 to 2003, following the relationship ups and downs between Manchester couples Adam and Rachel, Pete and Jenny, and Karen and David.

It returned for a fresh run last year, which ITV described as its "most successful drama launch of 2016".

Its creator, Mike Bullen, promised that the new series would reflect issues the character's would face 20 years on.

He said: "Twenty years ago, when Cold Feet began, I was just trying to write a show that would amuse and hopefully move my own generation.

"That remains the aim. It's just that, with the passage of time, we're a generation older.

"We don't face the same issues, but there are still issues to be faced.

"We weren't a tribute act to ourselves; we've still got something to say.

"I've met quite a few viewers who knew of the show because their parents watched the original and are now fans in their own right. I get a huge buzz out of that."

A teaser image released ahead of the upcoming series, which has started filming in Manchester, features original cast members James Nesbitt, John Thomson, Robert Bathurst, Hermione Norris and Fay Ripley.