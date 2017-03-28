No, David Beckham has not really disfigured his famous face

David Beckham has horrified fans by sharing a stomach-churning selfie of his apparently mangled face.

But while followers demanded to know what had happened, he admitted it was just some very clever make-up for his latest movie role in King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword.

The gruesome image shows him baring green and rotted teeth, the side of his head slashed with deep purple scars.

A large chunk of hair shaved away reveals one scar stretching around his head.

He plays Blackleg leader in the 2017 release, alongside the likes of Annabelle Wallis, Jude Law and Eric Bana.

The former footballer posted the picture on his Instagram account on Tuesday with the caption: "Rough day at the office."

It received more than 300,000 likes within hours.

One worried follower wrote: "Bay what happened", while another joked: "I can finally say I'm better looking than Beckham (just)."

As one person described the gory facial as "scary," one simply put: "Very bad sir."