Heath Ledger's shirt from Brokeback Mountain set for auction

A "blood-stained" shirt worn by the late actor Heath Ledger in Brokeback Mountain is expected to fetch up to 20,000 dollars (£16,000) at auction next month.

The Western-style shirt, which has patches of fake blood on it, featured in a fight scene with Ledger's co-star Jake Gyllenhaal in Ang Lee's Oscar-winning 2005 film.

It is being sold for the first time as part of a collection of shirts from the movie, which starred Ledger and Gyllenhaal as two cowboys who embark on a secret gay affair.

Ledger died in 2008 from an accidental overdose of prescription drugs at the age of 28.

The Hollywood Legends sale, hosted by Julien's Auctions, will feature a range of rare movie memorabilia including a bra owned by Marilyn Monroe, a dinner suit worn by Daniel Craig as James Bond and one of Steve McQueen's motorcycles.

The bra from Monroe's "personal professional wardrobe" has an estimated value of 8,000 to 10,000 dollars (£6,400 to £8,000), an auction house spokeswoman said.

Monroe's blonde wig from her last completed film, The Misfits in 1961, is being sold for 20,000 to 40,000 dollars (£16,000 to £32,000).

A Tom Ford-designed white dinner suit worn by Craig in 2015 film Spectre is expected to fetch 50,000 to 60,000 dollars (£40,000 to £48,000).

McQueen's 1972 Honda CB450 motorcycle, which has a personalised number plate of the late star's name, is valued at 50,000 to 70,000 dollars (£40,000 to £56,000).

A racing jacket won by The Great Escape actor during his 1970 race at Phoenix International Raceway is expected to sell for 40,000 to 60,000 dollars (£32,000 to £48,000).

The auction takes place in Los Angeles on April 29 - a day after Patrick Swayze's estate sells some of his belongings including his leather jacket from Dirty Dancing.

Fans can register to bid at www.juliensauctions.com.