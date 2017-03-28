Ed Sheeran: Let's treat the Royal Albert Hall 'like a scummy pub'

Ed Sheeran said he wanted to treat the Royal Albert Hall like "a scummy pub" as he took to the stage for a charity concert.

The chart-topping star drew celebrity fans including David Beckham, Pippa Middleton and her fiance James Matthews, Michael McIntyre and James Blunt to his sold-out show for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

He treated an enthusiastic crowd to hits from his record-breaking album ÷ (Divide), including Castle On The Hill, Eraser and Galway Girl, as well as older hits such as Sing, The A Team and Thinking Out Loud, and a short snippet of Rag 'n' Bone Man's single Human.

After taking his customary selfie with the crowd, he closed the show with an encore of his number one Shape Of You and You Need Me, I Don't Need You.

He introduced a mash-up of Sing and New Man saying: "I know this is a nice seated venue, it's a posh venue, but we are going to treat it like a scummy pub and get dancing."

Sheeran was introduced on stage by The Who star Roger Daltrey, who is a patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust and the driving force behind the charity's annual concerts at the Royal Albert Hall.

Daltrey said: "This is the 17th year of these shows for Teenage Cancer Trust and it's been something very special to me.

"It's given me a reward beyond money could buy, what we do for this age group that has been so forgotten.

"They would either be with tiny children or old people like me. I don't know what's worse.

"That has given me so much of a reward."

Welcoming Sheeran on stage, Daltrey said: "This guy is unbelievable. He's so special. I've met so many stars in my life, most of the big ones. This one is very unusual, what you see and what he puts over is what he is. He's totally there."

Sheeran received support from Busted, who opened the show with new music as well as older hits such as Air Hostess, Crashed The Wedding and Year 3000.

Tickets for the concert had appeared on resale websites for up to £5,000, prompting Sheeran to back a campaign urging fans to reject sites selling tickets at inflated prices.

The shows for the charity continue all week, with comedians taking to the stage on Wednesday ahead of performances from Paul Weller and The Who.