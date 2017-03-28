David Baddiel becomes ambassador for Alzheimer's Society

Writer and comedian David Baddiel has been appointed an ambassador for the Alzheimer's Society.

Baddiel, whose father Colin has Pick's disease - a rare form of dementia - filmed the documentary The Trouble With Dad charting how his father's illness has affected his family.

Pick's disease affects the part of the brain that controls personality and behaviour and can see sufferers become sexually uninhibited and prone to swearing and rude behaviour.

The film focused on the relationship between Baddiel, his brother Ivor and their elderly father, who is housebound and receives 24-hour care.

Baddiel said: "As a comedian, I've always been interested in talking about, and finding the comedy in, subjects that we as a society perhaps don't talk about and quarantine off from laughter.

"When my dad developed dementia, a lesser known form called Pick's disease, I realised that sometimes dementia is one of those subjects. It comes with a silence around it.

"I prefer to resist this, and talk about it, through comedy, which is the best way I know how - not least to deal with my own sadness and anxieties.

"But in so doing, I've found that many, many people in the same situation, who have relatives with dementia, can find common ground.

"Both in terms of their own situation and in terms of raising a more general awareness of what dementia is and how it affects every person differently.

"I'm delighted to be joining forces with Alzheimer's Society to continue this conversation, and to encourage people to unite against dementia so no-one has to face the condition alone."

Jeremy Hughes, chief executive of Alzheimer's Society, said: "There's no question that dementia can have a profound and devastating effect, stripping people of their everyday connections to the world.

"There's never been a greater need to raise awareness of the realities of dementia, as society's biggest health issue that is set to affect us all.

"We're honoured to welcome David as an Alzheimer's Society's ambassador.

"David has been vocal about his dad's experience of Pick's disease and is helping to tackle the stigma that still surrounds dementia, bringing his unique comedic style to the fore when discussing the condition and talking about issues that many are still too afraid to talk about."