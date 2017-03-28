'Daftest ever' quiz show to feature contestants in giant celebrity heads

A new quiz show hosted by Jason Manford will see contestants wearing giant heads to take on the personas of stars including Simon Cowell, Adele and Benedict Cumberbatch and compete in physical challenges.

Bigheads will feature a series of celebrity-inspired games in front of a studio audience.

Other giants heads that competitors will wear in the six-part ITV series include Mo Farah, Victoria Beckham, William Shakespeare, Boris Johnson, Prince Charles and Donald Trump.

Joining Manford to comment on proceedings during the show will be TV presenter Jenny Powell and Olympian Kriss Akabusi.

Manford, who is best known as a stand-up comedian, said: "I'm really looking forward to you all seeing Bigheads. It's the daftest show I've ever been involved in and I've done a lot of daft shows!

"It's the show where people in massive celebrity heads get hit in the face and fall over. If you don't like that you need to have a long hard look at yourself."

Powell added: "Viewers can expect a lot of fun and high energy - it's a real treat for all the family," while Akabusi said: "It has everything one could want and more for evening family entertainment; drama, excitement, spectacular costumes and set, all this fused with real athletic endeavour."