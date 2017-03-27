Teenager bailed again in probe over tweets mocking Katie Price's disabled son

A teenager has been further bailed after being arrested by police investigating posts on social media mocking TV star Katie Price's disabled son Harvey.

The 19-year-old man, from Newick, near Lewes, East Sussex, was held after a troll on Twitter targeted Price's 14-year-old son, who is partially blind, autistic and has Prader-Willi syndrome.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "A 19-year-old man from Newick, Sussex, arrested on suspicion of racially or religiously aggravated harassment, alarm or distress by words or writing by police investigating offensive social media posts targeting celebrity Katie Price's son has been further bailed until April 20 while inquiries continue."