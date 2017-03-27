Technical fault hits Gordon Ramsay's 'awful' debut on The Nightly Show

Gordon Ramsay's debut as host of The Nightly Show was interrupted by a technical fault - leading some viewers to joke the plug had been pulled because of his performance.

The celebrity chef started his stint as host of ITV's much-maligned topical entertainment programme on Monday night.

His expletives and quips about fellow chef Jamie Oliver failed to impress viewers, with some saying the cook was "absolutely awful" as a presenter.

But they saw the funny side when the screening was halted and a sign appeared saying "We're sorry for the disruption".

One viewer posted on Twitter: "Has Gordon Ramsay broken @ITV."

"Has someone literally pulled the plug on The Nightly Show because it's so bloody awful! Who hired Gordon Ramsay? Be ashamed!" teased another.

Another viewer joked: "Yes! Result! Disruption during #thenightlyshow !! There IS a God!!"

The programme has struggled in the ratings and has been slated as "cringe-worthy", with its string of famous hosts including David Walliams and John Bishop panned by viewers.

X Factor star Dermot O'Leary turned things around during his run and was heralded as someone who could "rescue" the series.

But viewers said the show had hit "an all-time low" with Ramsay at the helm.

"This is about as close to death as you want to get," said one viewer.

"Gordon Ramsay cant host television stop before its too late," urged another.

"#TheNIghtlyShow has hit another all-time low. This programme must be more nail than coffin by now," one person tweeted.

"#TheNightlyShow on @itv is genuinely awful. Even insomniacs would switch it off n watch a dark wall," said another.

The programme is attempting to replicate the late-night shows popular in the US and will run for eight weeks with a different host each week.

Many called for X Factor star O'Leary to return for another stint.

One viewer begged: "Dermot - COME BACK."

"Please bring back @radioleary This is awful! #TheNightlyShow #GordonRamsay," said another.