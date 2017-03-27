Take That take on Ed Sheeran in albums chart

Take That could topple Ed Sheeran from his top spot in the albums chart this week.

The Shape Of You singer has reigned supreme on both the album and singles charts for the past couple of months.

Take That's new album, Wonderland, threatens to unseat Sheeran from his chart throne as it currently sits in second position in the weekly albums chart, accord ing to the Official Charts Company.

During its first three days on sale, Wonderland has seen 96,000 units notched up across physical, download and streaming equivalent sales, while Sheeran's third album, ÷, is ahead by 27,500 units.

If Sheeran's sales soar ahead, he could go on to once again claim a chart double by clinching top spots for his album and in the singles chart with his song Shape Of You.

The tune is still dominating the singles chart and looks set to take the top spot for the twelfth week in a row.

Elsewhere, James Blunt could score himself a spot in this week's top five album rankings as his latest offering, The Afterlove, is currently in fourth position.

Scottish alternative rock band The Jesus And Mary Chain could mark their return to the Top 40 albums chart for the first time in 22 years, with their latest offering, Damage And Joy, currently in ninth position.

In the singles chart, Sheeran's Shape Of You could be unseated by another of his songs, Galway Girl, which is only 1,200 units behind the former.

Third position currently belongs to Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson's tune Symphony.

So far, Sheeran has already surpassed musical milestones set by Rihanna and the late Whitney Houston.

With Shape Of You claiming the top single spot last week, Sheeran overtook Rihanna's 2007 chart-topper Umbrella and Houston's 1992 version of the ballad I Will Always Love You, which both held the top spot for 10 weeks.