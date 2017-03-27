Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown pulls out of fan event 'to rest'

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has apologised to fans after cancelling an appearance at a fan event because she needed to rest.

The 13-year-old, who shot to fame as Eleven in the supernatural Netflix series, was due to appear at Collective Con in Florida over the weekend but pulled out at the last minute.

She broke the news in an Instagram video, saying: "Hey guys, I've never had to do one of these videos before.

"But I have had to cancel a Comic-Con last minute, which is something I've never done and I'm planning on never doing again.

"I just think I've worked too hard and I have to rest, as I've had a really long shoot and I'm still filming Stranger Things.

"I'm sorry to everyone who was going and I promise you guys I'm going to get back to you.

"I love you guys all, thank you so much for your continued support and thank you."

The British actress is still filming the second series of Stranger Things, which is due to stream on Netflix on October 31.

She is also due to star in the Godzilla sequel King Of Monsters, which is scheduled for release in 2019.