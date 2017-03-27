'Seeking adventure' is secret of my success, says Richard Branson

Virgin founder Sir Richard Branson has said his success stems from him "continuously challenging himself" and "seeking adventure".

The billionaire business mogul lives on his own private island, Necker Island, in the Caribbean with his wife, Joan.

He told Radio Times: "I owe my success to continuously challenging myself and seeking adventure. Growth happens when you put yourself outside your comfort zone. I wouldn't have an island to chill out on if I never pushed the boundaries."

Sir Richard, 66, said he likes to keep fit and active, and rarely settles down to watch television.

He said: "I really don't spend too much time in front of the box and if I ever watch TV during downtime, I prefer wildlife documentaries by David Attenborough or programmes about space by Brian Cox."

Despite being one of the most well-known and successful businessmen in Britain, he said he had not been approached to star on BBC Two series Dragons' Den, which sees budding entrepreneurs trying to get financial investment from a panel of wealthy, prominent business figures.

Asked about ever being approached to appear on it, he said: "Not that I recall. I've helped out Alan Sugar with appearances on The Apprentice, and had my own entrepreneurial adventure show, The Rebel Billionaire, in the 2000s. I love anything that encourages people to follow their dreams."

