Olly Murs: I use a smartphone app to help write song lyrics

Olly Murs has revealed he uses a smartphone app to help generate ideas for song lyrics.

The singer and writer behind Wrapped Up and You Don't Know Love made the admission to youngsters who were trying to write a song during a music workshop at the Royal Albert Hall.

Murs, who is performing at the venue as part of the Teenage Cancer Trust's week of concerts, posed for selfies and signed autographs before offering some musical advice.

As they penned song lyrics, the pop star, 32, told the youngsters, who all had experience with cancer, that he often struggled to find rhyming words so would use an online tool to help.

He explained to the Press Association: "I never did that well at English at school. I wasn't the best at it.

"I did try but I was too cheeky, I was too busy admiring the ladies than learning.

"I said to the guys there's a great app you can use to help you with rhyming words because not every writer is that great, they're just good at writing songs.

"Especially with my Essex accent and my lingo, when you're writing songs you want to make sure your grammar is good so these apps do help.

"They didn't even need my help. The songs were great. I really enjoyed it."

The singer said he was "honoured" to perform the charity gig, which will also feature performances from Ed Sheeran and The Who throughout the week.

Other acts confirmed for this year's set of gigs are the Pet Shop Boys - who will play with former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr and the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra - and Paul Weller.

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan will host a comedy evening with guests Jo Brand, Russell Kane, Kevin Bridges, Mike Wilmot and Tom Allen.

More than 225 artists and bands have played for the Teenage Cancer Trust at the London venue since the shows began in 2000, raising more than £24 million for the cause.