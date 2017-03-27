New podcast show S-Town for bingeing TV true crime fans

Podcast fans are preparing for their latest true crime fix as the new show from the makers of Serial launches.

All seven episodes of S-Town will be released at the same time on Tuesday, meaning fans will be able to binge the whole series in one go if they choose.

S-Town focuses on an Alabama man who "asks a reporter to investigate the son of a wealthy family who's allegedly been bragging that he got away with murder".

The show's makers said: "When someone else ends up dead, the search for the truth leads to a nasty feud, a hunt for hidden treasure, and an unearthing of the mysteries of one man's life."

Executive producer Julie Snyder, who also co-created the hit Serial podcast, said: "S-Town is totally different from anything I've heard before.

"Since we first announced the series, I've seen a lot of speculation that we're doing a 'true crime' show, but I don't think that does S-Town justice.

"It's just a story that goes beyond any expectations."

S-Town is hosted by Brian Reed, a producer on the long-running US radio show This American Life, which spawned Serial.

The first series of Serial, which focused on the conviction of Baltimore high school student Adnan Syed for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee, was credited with taking podcasts into the mainstream when it was released in 2014.

A second series looking at the disappearance of a US Army soldier Bowe Bergdahl in Afghanistan was released in 2015 to a lukewarm reception, but its finale was still downloaded by a reported 50 million people.