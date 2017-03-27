It don't matter if you're black or white! Yin and Yang tattoos for Jackson pair

Michael Jackson's eldest children have demonstrated their bond by getting matching yin and yang tattoos.

Prince Michael, 20, and Paris, 18, had the designs etched onto their ankles, with their individual inkings forming a whole yin and yang symbol.

Both shared an image on Instagram of their legs next to each other.

Paris told her 1.1 million followers on the social networking site: "Sometimes I feel like my big brother and I always think the same thoughts, he just doesn't have a filter and always vocalises them.

"Though total opposites, like my gooko and I, the inseparable yin and yang work together finding and causing balance within each other.

"Matchies with my bestie@princejackson!"

She said of the symbols: "Yin/ (in Chinese philosophy) the passive female principle of the universe, characterised as female and sustaining and associated with structure, night, the moon, fluidity, calmness, the earth, darkness, cold, death, and ascends energy.

"Yang/ the active male principle of the universe, characterised as male and creative and associated with function, the sky and sun, speed, expression, heaven, heat, light, birth, and descends energy."

Prince Jackson captioned the image simply: "You are with me and I am with you."

Paris has other tattoos, including one that honours her late father.

The etching reads Queen Of My Heart, in Michael Jackson's handwriting.

Prince Michael and Paris also have a younger brother named Blanket, who is 15.

Michael Jackson died following an overdose of the anaesthetic propofol in 2009.