Hans Zimmer to score Sir David Attenborough's Blue Planet II

Sir David Attenborough's Blue Planet II will be scored by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer.

Zimmer, who also created the music for Planet Earth II, will compose the theme and score for Sir David's new BBC series alongside Jacob Shea and Jasha Klebe, his co-composers in music production company Bleeding Fingers.

He said: "It's an incredible opportunity and privilege to be working again with the BBC's natural history unit on such a globally important project.

"It's a joy to compose to such beautiful, powerful and inspiring picture.

"Once more the BBC has raised the bar and we intend to rise to the challenge."

The new seven-part series will be broadcast later this year on BBC1.

Blue Planet II will mark 20 years since the channel's natural history unit first set out to explore never-before-seen wildlife in the deepest and darkest realms of the world's oceans.

It will see the team follow a fresh cast of aquatic animals with even more ambitious filming techniques.

Executive producer James Honeyborne said the series "will immerse us in the wonders of the oceans".

He said: "We will visit never-seen-before locations and experience astonishing new wildlife behaviours.

"Hans' rich and diverse score has a key role to play in bringing these magical worlds to life, helping us all to connect with the extraordinary undersea characters we will meet."