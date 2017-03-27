Gilmore Girls creator takes on Game of Thrones star in Amazon showdown

A new period drama from Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino will compete against a show about a priest sent into space starring Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden in a bid to become the next series produced by Amazon Prime.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is the first show written and directed by Sherman-Palladino since she revived hit mother-daughter drama Gilmore Girls for Netflix last year.

The first episode is available to stream now and is one of five pilots vying to be chosen as Amazon's next original series.

Viewers are encouraged to review the pilots to help determine which will be made into a full series.

Set Manhattan in 1958, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel stars House Of Cards actress Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a woman with the perfect husband, children and home.

However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she discovers a previously unknown talent for stand-up comedy.

It will compete against Oasis, which is based on the novel The Book Of Strange New Things by Michel Faber and stars Madden as a priest sent to space to help establish a colony on a distant planet.

Also in the running are The Legend of Master Legend, starring John Hawkes as a homemade superhero trying to protect the residents of Las Vegas from evil, and Budding Prospects, which sees 1980s three city boys move to the countryside to grow marijuana.

The four live action shows will take on Amazon's first adult animated comedy, The New VIPs, which follows a group of low-level employees who seize control of a major corporation after accidentally killing their boss.

Previous shows which have been a hit with viewers and turned into full series include Bafta-winning comedy drama Transparent, Mozart In The Jungle and The Man In The High Castle.