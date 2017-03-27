Drake breaks his own streaming record in US with new album

Rapper Drake has broken his own streaming record in the US with his critically acclaimed new album More Life.

The Canadian star's album has broken the record for the number of online streams from a single album in one week.

The 22-track album recorded 385 million streams across all platforms in its first week, beating the previous record holder - Drake.

The star's 2016 album, Views, had owned the title with 245 million streams until More Life arrived on March 18, according to Nielsen Music.

More Life is Drake's seventh consecutive album to debut at number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

It had competition from new offerings from Ed Sheeran, Rick Ross and the soundtrack for Disney film Beauty And The Beast but clinched the top spot.

Drake, 30, was the most streamed act on Spotify last year.