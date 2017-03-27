Chas & Dave star: I'm bouncing back after cancer battle

Chas Hodges, one half of music duo Chas & Dave, has promised he will be back to his best as he announced a comeback gig following a battle with cancer.

The pair will appear at the British Summertime Festival in London's Hyde Park in June, their first gig since Hodges was diagnosed with cancer of the oesophagus in December.

The musician said he was "excited" to get back after he and Dave Peacock were forced to cancel a string of dates while he received chemotherapy.

He told the Press Association: "Chas & Dave are back, Chas is back, I've got my last chemo on Tuesday and it's definitely working.

"The doctors reckon I'll be gig fit by June.

"We'll be doing all our best hits, all the best Chas & Dave tracks."

Hodges added he had bought a new new Casablanca-style suit for his return at BST, where Phil Collins and Blondie will also perform.

On his recovery, Hodges said: "I don't feel too bad now, just a bit weary .. I'm still playing my guitar, playing my piano and getting around the allotments."

The 73-year-old was diagnosed with cancer in December after struggling to swallow a glass of water. He was told by doctors he was lucky to catch it early and has been receiving treatment for a small tumour in the chest.

Hodges said he had used his time in hospital to pen new songs and was seeing Peacock once a week as they plotted the release of a new album next year.

Before teaming up with Peacock for a musical partnership lasting more than 40 years, Hodges was a member of The Outlaws.

During the late Fifties and early Sixties, he backed some of the all-time greats, including Jerry Lee Lewis, Gene Vincent and Bill Hayley.

As a member of Cliff Bennett & The Rebel Rousers, he also appeared as a special guest alongside The Beatles on their final British tour in 1966.

Chas & Dave was formed in the 1970s and went on to have a string of hits, including Gertcha and Rabbit.

:: They will appear on the Summer Stage at BST on June 30.