Thandie Newton joins cast of hit police drama Line Of Duty

Thandie Newton will join the cast of hit police drama Line Of Duty as it returns today.

Now in its fourth series, the show will debut on BBC One after it soared to success on BBC Two.

The Westworld star will take on the role of Detective Chief Inspector Roz Huntley, who faces investigation by the AC-12 (anti-corruption) police unit in Jed Mercurio's six-part production.

She will join series regulars Martin Compston and The Replacement star Vicky McClure as the show opens with a dramatic abduction case.

But when forensic expert Tim Ifield (Jason Watkins) begins to suspect something is wrong with the investigation, it is Huntley who finds herself in the firing line.

Following the success of the first three seasons, Line Of Duty has already been lined up for a fifth series.

Mercurio said: " When we did series three, we knew we had a series four, and when series three did well, we knew we'd got a fifth series.

"It all depends on whether series four does well as to whether that continues or not."

Line Of Duty airs at 9pm on Sunday on BBC One.