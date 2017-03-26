Madonna posts video of adopted twins playing with dolls

Madonna has shared a new video of her adopted twin daughters receiving their first ever Barbie dolls.

The queen of pop posted a recording on Instagram, showing Stella and Esther with their new toys.

The twins, dressed in matching white dresses, were singing a nursery rhyme as they twirled the Barbies around in front of them.

Madonna told her nine million followers on the site: "What happens when you get your first Barbie Doll!

"Pikachu is left in the dust!"

The singer adopted the four-year-old twins from Malawi in February, to join her family of biological children Lourdes and Rocco, and adopted children Mercy James and David Banda.

Mercy James and David Banda are also from Malawi.

The 58-year-old has previously shared other musical videos of her new daughters, including one of them singing Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.